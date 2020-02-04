Fine for talking in Kannada withdrawn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru school has withdrawn a letter it wrote to parents telling them that their children would be fined if they spoke in Kannada after the document caused a furore.SLS International Gurukul, a private school in Horamavu, wrote a letter to parents on Janaury 29, saying, “Children who communicate in Kannada in school premises will be fined Rs 50 for the 1st time. If continues for the 2nd time, Rs 100 will be charged effective from January 30.”The matter was brought to the attention of primary and secondary education minister’s office.“We will take appropriate action against the school under the purview of the law,” an official said.