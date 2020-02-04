JDS leaders to protest in front of CM’s residence

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former MLA HD Revanna told reporters on Monday that JDS MLAs have decided to stage a dharna in front of CM BS Yediyurappa’s residence to protest against the alleged step-motherly attitude towards Hassan. He alleged that the government has failed to release grants for projects sanctioned by former CM HD Kumaraswamy for Hassan district when the coalition government was in power.

He said that his father and former PM HD Devegowda will lead the protest, and a date for it will be decided after discussing with party leaders. “CM BS Yediyurappa has not released grants despite former PM HD Devegowda and five JDS MLAs writing separate letters to him. The state is discriminating against Hassan district,” he said.

The leaders and workers will first stage a dharna in front of the DC’s office in Hassan, and then in front of the CM’s residence in Bengaluru.