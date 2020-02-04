Home States Karnataka

JDS leaders to protest in front of CM’s residence

The leaders and workers will first stage a dharna in front of the DC’s office in Hassan, and then in front of the CM’s residence in Bengaluru.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former MLA HD Revanna told reporters on Monday that JDS MLAs have decided to stage a dharna in front of CM  BS Yediyurappa’s residence to protest against the alleged step-motherly attitude towards Hassan. He alleged that the government has failed to release grants for projects sanctioned by former CM HD Kumaraswamy for Hassan district when the coalition government was in power.  
He said that his father and former PM HD Devegowda will lead the protest, and a date for it will be decided after discussing with party leaders.  “CM BS Yediyurappa has not released grants despite former PM HD Devegowda and five JDS MLAs writing separate letters to him. The state is discriminating against Hassan district,” he said.

The leaders and workers will first stage a dharna in front of the DC’s office in Hassan, and then in front of the CM’s residence in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Revanna
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp