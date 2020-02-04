Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government decides to withdraw 51 cases including those of farmer agitations

The government decided to withdraw cases, which pertain to public interest, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy.

Published: 04th February 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to withdraw 51 cases registered in various police stations, including those pertaining to the farmers agitation over various irrigation and water dispute-related issues.

"We have decided to withdraw 51 cases registered in different police stations. A few of them relate to the agitation by farmers at different place," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters while briefing on the decision taken in the cabinet meeting.

The government decided to withdraw cases, which pertain to public interest, said Madhuswamy.

However, the government decided to continue the prosecution of people involved in the distribution of vulgar CD and wrote articles allegedly defaming Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji of Ramachandrapura Math in Shivamogga in 2010, he said.

"...We have decided to continue with the prosecution," he added.

According to the cabinet note, the accused conspired against Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharati Swamiji by fabricating indecent photographs and CDs.

This act of threatening and damaging the dignity of Swamiji provoked the emotions of his followers."

Four people were involved in the case, said an official. Besides it, the cabinet approved the creation of a new university in Raichur.

It would be named after the district.

Other decisions taken in the cabinet meeting were sanctioning Rs 13.5 crore for the construction of Election Commission annexure building next to the Khanija Bhavan and Rs 27 crore under Nali-Kali scheme for students from class one to class three for Kannada medium schools and from class one and two for Urdu medium schools.

The money is meant to purchase the learning material for the children.

To purchase 120 ambulances in various districts, Rs 32.04 crore would be released, said Madhuswamy.

The cabinet approved sanctioning Rs 263 crore for constructing a hospital building and women's hostel at Bowring Hospital and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

For the second phase of construction work at the Bengaluru Central Jail, Rs 10.56 crore would be released.

The Karnataka government has given approval to prepare a concept note at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore, said Madhuswamy.

He added that Rs 89.10 crore was sanctioned for irrigation and improvement of groundwater table in a village in Koppal.

To purchase 3,404 laptops for the scheduled tribe students undergoing training at the aided and private industrial training institutes, Rs 7.30 crore was sanctioned, said Madhuswamy.

We have released Rs 99.95 crore for the construction of a special Central jail in Bidar.

"It will be the most secured jail that will cope up with the latest trends in crime," Madhuswamy added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka farmer agitation Karnataka farmers
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp