Home States Karnataka

Politics may overshadow Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Organisers feel that Cabinet expansion may get greater media coverage than lit event

Published: 04th February 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Final touches being given to Srivijaya Vedike for the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Kalaburagi on Monday | Express

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Even as litterateurs and the people of the district heaved a sigh of relief as most of the problems related to the upcoming Kannada Sahitya Sammelana were solved, the news of cabinet expansion on Thursday has come as a dampener.

The organisers and locals feel that the literary event will be overshadowed by the political developments in Bengaluru in terms of media coverage.

According to reliable information, some of the news channels which were to send OB Vans and additional reporters in good numbers for covering the three-day Sammelana have decided to change their plans as they want to use their resoureces to cover political development on a larger scale. These channels have also cut short the number of reporters to be sent to the literary event.

An observer said, “It is natural that the news channels will prefer to cover hot issues rather than literary events.” Senior litterateurs who spoke to The New Indian Express opined that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should have expanded his cabinet after February 7 which could have helped the Sammelana get its due attention.

A litterateur pointed out, “Earlier it was reported that the chief minister will expand his cabinet on Wednesday, the inaugural day of the Sammelana. He postponed the programme by a day so that he could inaugurate the event without worrying about possible rebellion and the Sammelana would get  sufficient coverage”.

“But political heat will develop with the expansion of the Cabinet on Thursday and the concentration of the entire media will be on that issue,”  he felt.

It is not known whether minister for industries and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar will participate in the felicitation ceremony for the dignitaries who have worked for the development of the State and its language.

Shettar and former minister Mallikarjun Khage were to honour the dignitaries. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Sureshkumar is scheduled to participate in the concluding programme along with opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday.

However, a major section of the litterateurs felt that if such development takes place, the Sammelana could turn political.

Non-cooperation  concerns solved

Shri Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthana Peethadhipati Sri Sharanabasavappa Appa who was having dissatisfaction over not inviting him properly for the Sammelana has consented to bury his differences and to grace the literary fest after the DC took initiative of meeting Poojya Appa and spending more than an hour with him. DC said, “Poojya Appa has accepted his request and has agreed to grace the programme, has consented to participate in the programme,” DC said.  He will be meeting Khaja Bandanawaz chief and will request him to participate in the programme.

Preparations almost complete

Most of the arrangements like main dais Srivijaya Vedike and Anubhava Mantapa have already been completed. Deputy Commissioner B Sharath said Goddess Bhavasneshwari Devi’s procession with Sammelana president H S Venkateshmurthy will commence from S M Pandit Ranga Mandir on Wednesday at 8.30 am in which art troupes of different districts will participate. Juice, biscuits and water will be provided to the participants of the procession who will cover a distance of about 4.5 km to reach the Sammelana venue at Gulbarga University campus. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the Sammelana at 11.30 am on Wednesday. Preparation of sweets like Sengada Holige, Ladu and Kadak Roti are on full swing. Delegates, VIPs and public will be provided lunch, dinner and breakfast for three days, he said. The DC said government offices will be decorated and illumined for four days to bring festive look. General Public should also decorate their houses and business establishments by putting illumination and Rangoli voluntarily. Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj assured that the police will fully cooperate for the smooth of the Sammelana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannada Sahitya Sammelana
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp