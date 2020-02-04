Politics may overshadow Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Even as litterateurs and the people of the district heaved a sigh of relief as most of the problems related to the upcoming Kannada Sahitya Sammelana were solved, the news of cabinet expansion on Thursday has come as a dampener.

The organisers and locals feel that the literary event will be overshadowed by the political developments in Bengaluru in terms of media coverage.

According to reliable information, some of the news channels which were to send OB Vans and additional reporters in good numbers for covering the three-day Sammelana have decided to change their plans as they want to use their resoureces to cover political development on a larger scale. These channels have also cut short the number of reporters to be sent to the literary event.

An observer said, “It is natural that the news channels will prefer to cover hot issues rather than literary events.” Senior litterateurs who spoke to The New Indian Express opined that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should have expanded his cabinet after February 7 which could have helped the Sammelana get its due attention.

A litterateur pointed out, “Earlier it was reported that the chief minister will expand his cabinet on Wednesday, the inaugural day of the Sammelana. He postponed the programme by a day so that he could inaugurate the event without worrying about possible rebellion and the Sammelana would get sufficient coverage”.

“But political heat will develop with the expansion of the Cabinet on Thursday and the concentration of the entire media will be on that issue,” he felt.

It is not known whether minister for industries and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar will participate in the felicitation ceremony for the dignitaries who have worked for the development of the State and its language.

Shettar and former minister Mallikarjun Khage were to honour the dignitaries. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Sureshkumar is scheduled to participate in the concluding programme along with opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday.

However, a major section of the litterateurs felt that if such development takes place, the Sammelana could turn political.

Non-cooperation concerns solved

Shri Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthana Peethadhipati Sri Sharanabasavappa Appa who was having dissatisfaction over not inviting him properly for the Sammelana has consented to bury his differences and to grace the literary fest after the DC took initiative of meeting Poojya Appa and spending more than an hour with him. DC said, “Poojya Appa has accepted his request and has agreed to grace the programme, has consented to participate in the programme,” DC said. He will be meeting Khaja Bandanawaz chief and will request him to participate in the programme.

Preparations almost complete

Most of the arrangements like main dais Srivijaya Vedike and Anubhava Mantapa have already been completed. Deputy Commissioner B Sharath said Goddess Bhavasneshwari Devi’s procession with Sammelana president H S Venkateshmurthy will commence from S M Pandit Ranga Mandir on Wednesday at 8.30 am in which art troupes of different districts will participate. Juice, biscuits and water will be provided to the participants of the procession who will cover a distance of about 4.5 km to reach the Sammelana venue at Gulbarga University campus. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the Sammelana at 11.30 am on Wednesday. Preparation of sweets like Sengada Holige, Ladu and Kadak Roti are on full swing. Delegates, VIPs and public will be provided lunch, dinner and breakfast for three days, he said. The DC said government offices will be decorated and illumined for four days to bring festive look. General Public should also decorate their houses and business establishments by putting illumination and Rangoli voluntarily. Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj assured that the police will fully cooperate for the smooth of the Sammelana.