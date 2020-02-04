Home States Karnataka

Portfolio shuffle of Karnataka cabinet on cards

Speculation is rife that the February 6 cabinet expansion may not be so simple — instead, a major rejig in terms of portfolio allocation is on the cards.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:11 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had indicated this in New Delhi recently, saying it will depend on the party leadership. The CM has called for a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and could discuss it informally. Sources said the 13 MLAs who are to be inducted will be accommodated, and could mean that some portfolios will have to be juggled. Ministers holding two or three portfolios could lose a few.

Meanwhile, ‘rebel’ MLAs who had given their ‘wishlist ministries’ to the Chief Minister, may not all get what they want — except Ramesh Jarkiholi, who could get Water Resources. The others may have to make do with what is handed to them, considering that the leadership would like to retain the preferred portfolios with the old guard.

Meanwhile, AH Vishwanath, in response to Law Minister JC Madhuswamy’s statement on Sunday that he cannot be made minister, met the CM at his RMV residence and apprised him of legal opinions he had received from experts, that there is nothing to prevent it, and it can be sent to the law secretary and legal experts, and have it examined.

Kuruba leaders MTB Nagaraj and Adagur Vishwanath, who lost the bypolls, are expected to be inducted in June, when they are made MLCs. Some sitting ministers could be dropped in June and a few new faces inducted.

Although a few fresh aspirants had indicated they would like the city development portfolios, sources said the portfolio, which is with the CM, might remain with him and not be given to anyone “because it concerns the development of the city and is critical to the government”.

BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet
