Pregnant lady dies in Karnataka's Davanagere after non-availability of ventilator

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Medical negligence led to the death of a pregnant woman at the Chigateri district hospital in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Bhavani (24) a native of Hulluru village of Chitradurga district. According to the relatives, the non-availability of a ventilator led to the mishap. "Even though there was a need of Ventilator for the patient, the medical staff didn't provide on and showed medical negligence," they alleged.

The deceased's relatives showed their anguish in front of the hospital. However, police arrived at the spot and were successful in dousing the tension.