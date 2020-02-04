Villagers catch leopard cub at Hunsur maize farm

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A group of farmers and villagers caught a leopard cub from a maize farm at Mookanahalli village in Hunsur on Monday.

The farmers who were working in the field belonging to Raviprsanna found the leopard cub who later caught the cub and tied it to a stone using a rope.

Forest officials were informed and range forest officer Sandith, DRFO Rizwan Ahmed and others rushed to the spot and took the three-month-old leopard cub into their custody.

The villagers also informed the staff that they have witnessed the presence of a few more cubs and leopards in the nearby area, following which the staff placed a cage to trap them. The leopard which is said to have been injured was shifted to the Hunsur forest department office.