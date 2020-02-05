CM Yediyurappa launches citizen-centric online services in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched various citizen-centric online services, including a web portal, where one can apply to various government departments seeking information under the Right to Information. The CM also launched ‘Karnataka At a Glance’ report along with data on socio-economic, geographic and education.

The report has as many as 19 indices including geography, population, rain, horticulture, banks, agriculture market, transport, health, women and child welfare and power. It has also details like literacy rate, children out of schools, self-help groups, drinking water and toilets. This will give a clear picture on districts that have amenities lesser than the guidelines. It will be easier for officials to.take up development works in such districts. Labour minister S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary to labour department Manivannan were present.