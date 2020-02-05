Coronavirus threat: Karnataka govt strengthens surveillance measures

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus epidemic as an International Public Health Emergency of International Concern. In this context, the state government has strengthened all surveillance and control measures against the disease. So far, 81 travellers from corona-affected countries have been identified and 58 are under home isolation, among which four Chinese passengers have left the country and two are admitted in an isolation hospital. Till date, 69 swab samples of symptomatic patients have been sent for testing, among which 44 are reported negative.

The Department of Health and Family welfare helpline is active 24 hours to guide people on nCoV. So far, 9,296 passengers have been screened at Bengaluru airport. The Karnataka government has placed border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru under the novel coronovirus surveillance, following three positive cases in the neighbouring Kerala. One Sandip Kelsangad (39), who returned from China recently and was quarantined in Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi, has been tested negative.