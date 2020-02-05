Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet expansion to happen tomorrow certainly: CM Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said that the final list of legislators to be inducted into the Cabinet will be finalised by Wednesday evening.

Published: 05th February 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 12:41 PM

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (File Photo | K Ravi, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who arrived here on Wednesday to inaugurate the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, told reporters at the airport that the expansion of the Cabinet will be completed on Thursday.

Yediyurappa said that the final list of legislators to be inducted into the Cabinet will be finalised by Wednesday evening.

 When asked about the legislators to be inducted into his council of ministers, Yediyurappa said, “Everything will be finalised in the evening after getting information from the party high command. Those who will be inducted will be decided by the high command. It’s certain that the Cabinet expansion is going to happen at 10.30 on Thursday. But, those who will be inducted will be known only after the top leadership of the party clarifies about the same.” 

When asked if the senior leader and MLA Umesh Katti would be inducted into his Cabinet, the chief minister refused to comment.   

Yediyurappa said that the budget, which he will present on March 3, will be a pro-farmer and pro-women budget. “Consultation has been done with all departments. There will not be any discrimination about districts. The budget will help in the overall development of the state."

TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Cabinet expansion Yediyurappa
