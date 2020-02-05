Home States Karnataka

Miffed BJP MLAs keep BS Yediyurappa on tenterhooks ahead of Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. (File Photo | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur, Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is finding it increasingly difficult to keep all his party MLAs united in the run-up to Thursday’s cabinet expansion.

Several senior leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the sidelining of loyal and able party leaders.

Three-time Saudatti MLA Anand Mamani showed his discontentment via multiple tweets.

“The people who recently joined the party are being made ministers. It goes to show that there is no value for legislators who were loyal to the party,’’ Mamani said.

In his tweets, Mamani also objected to senior leaders holding onto their posts, not making way for others. 

The inclusion of some “unfit’’ legislators and continuation of some senior ministers has not gone down well with senior BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

He said the government must assess the performance of ministers once every three months.

ALSO READ | Party hopper-chowkidar CP Yogeshwar’s berth-right angers BJP MLAs

The BJP leadership’s decision to leave out MLA Mahesh Kumathalli has also irked many, with several questioning the logic behind keeping him out while giving berths to 10 newly-elected MLAs. 

In Bengaluru, meanwhile, BJP legislators are upset over the plan to induct CP Yogeshwar.

Some MLAs met in the city to discuss the developments. After their meeting, MLA and the CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya said there is nothing new or wrong in holding meetings among MLAs.  

“It’s not a revolt or rebellion. We will never question the high command’s decision.

The only thing that’s bothering us is the decision to make defeated candidates ministers,” said Renukacharya. 

MLA Raju Gowda said there is nothing wrong in demanding that an MLA from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region be made minister.

He added that they were not involved in any anti-party activities.

