Under fire, cabinet restores subsidised foodgrains supply

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two months after it stopped the supply of subsidised rice and wheat to students of welfare institutions and hostels including those run by religious mutts under the Dasoha Scheme’s welfare programme, the Yediyurappa cabinet on Tuesday decided to restore it. After letters from social welfare institutions including prominent religious mutts like Tumakuru’s Siddaganga Mutt, Suttur Mutt and the Congress’ all-out attack led by former minister U T Khader, the cabinet decided to continue the supply.

“Cabinet has decided to continue supply of susbsidised foodgrains (rice and wheat) for the benefit of 37,700 children under the Dasoha scheme in 351 welfare institutions for the next one year at the cost of Rs 18 crore,” said J C Madhuswamy, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Under this scheme, institutions that provide free accommodation and food for students are entitled to avail 10 kg rice and 5 kg wheat per student every month at subsidised rates. But following a central government directive in November, the state government had stopped supply to private institutions since December.

Hours before the cabinet meeting, Khader addressed a press conference and said, “This government is snatching away food from children by stalling the supply of foodgrains. Institutions like Suttur Mutt, Siddaganga Mutt that have worldwide fame for their service are being inconvenienced by this,” Khader said.

Finding itself in a fix, especially in a matter that involves mutts, the cabinet was quick to restore the supply. “Foodgrains were being supplied to 183 government-run institutions and 281 institutions run by private entities. As per a central government directive, supply to private institutions was stopped but the decision was made by the previous government,” Shashikala Jolle, Women and Child Development Minister, said.

Bharati case

The cabinet on Tuesday also decided to direct police to investigate a case of conspiracy against Ramachandrapura Mutt seer Raghaveshwara Bharati. Law minister J C Madhuswamy claimed miscreants with vested interests conspired against the seer and distributed “vulgar material” to create communal disharmony.

Other cabinet decisions

n D 13.5 crore set aside for annex building for Election Commission office in the State n 51 criminal cases against Yettinahole and Kalasa-Banduri protesters in various police stations to be withdrawn