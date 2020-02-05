‘United opposition’ may hurt Laxman Savadi’s chances

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The crucial lone MLC election where it looked like Deputy CM Laxman Savadi could be elected unopposed, now may turn into a contest. Savadi needs to be elected to either House to continue as DyCM. Since there is no opportunity to be elected to the assembly, he has to get himself elected to the vacant seat in the Legislative Council. Election will be held on February 17.

As Savadi gets set to file his nomination, it appeared that he might be elected unopposed because there was no talk of the Congress-JDS putting up a common candidate. But in a sudden development, the JDS is putting up a candidate, who is expected to be a united opposition one. The big question is what this candidate’s chances will be. Congress’ 68 seats and JDS‘ 34 seats together add up to 102 as against BJP’s 105, plus newly-elected 12 MLAs. Polling agents will be appointed by each party, but cross voting cannot be ruled out.