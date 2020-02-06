Home States Karnataka

Karnataka shocker: Techie held along with boyfriend after killing mother, stabbing brother

Woman booked tickets to Port Blair several days before committing crime

Published: 06th February 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The 33-year-old techie Amrutha Chandrashekhar, who in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly killed her sleeping mother and then stabbed her younger brother before fleeing and mysteriously vanishing, has been arrested along with her 35-year-old boyfriend Sridhar Rao in Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Wednesday. Both have been brought to Bengaluru for interrogation.

A special team was formed soon after the incident came to light. KR Puram police first examined CCTV footage around the residence in Akshaya Nagar, 2nd Block, in Ramamurthy Nagar, where the crime was committed. They learnt that Amrutha had left on a two-wheeler ridden by Sridhar Rao immediately after the crime. 

Police tracked their movements using a series of CCTV cameras and discovered that the duo had reached Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Sunday morning. A senior police officer from Whitefield Division police said, “They had planned to fly out of the city. So the investigators contacted airport authorities and airlines offices at KIA and learnt that Amrutha and Sridhar had booked tickets for a flight to Port Blair several days before February 2, the day the crime was committed.”

While Amrutha managed to kill her 54-year-old mother Nirmala, she could not kill her brother Harish, 31, who at 4am on the fateful day, was awakened when Amrutha was rummaging through a cupboard in his room after killing her mother. A little later, Amrutha had attacked her brother with a knife and injured him, but he survived with stab wounds and is under treatment.

Harish, also a techie, reportedly told the police later that when he asked her why she was attacking him, she had said she had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from a few persons who had threatened to come home on Sunday to collect the money. Fearing this would humiliate the family, she had hatched a plan to kill her mother and brother. Their father had passed away a few years ago.

Amrutha had told her family that she had got a new job in Hyderabad and that they should visit the city for a tour before moving there. Police are yet to establish the exact motive behind Amrutha killing her mother and attempting to kill her brother.

