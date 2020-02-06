Home States Karnataka

Man dupes foresters, gets them to raid his tenant

A forest ‘informant’ is now behind bars, after he led forest officials to a case that he staged himself.

Published: 06th February 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A forest ‘informant’ is now behind bars, after he led forest officials to a case that he staged himself. The incident was reported last week in Ramanagara city, and the foresters are now on the trail of other offenders. The foresters in Ramanagara were in for a surprise, when they received a call stating that a large consignment of wild meat was being stored at a house in the New Extension area of Ramanagara. The ‘informant’ who named himself as Mohammad Iqbal alias Gayasuddin (75), had assured the officials that he will lead them to raid the house where the meat was said to be stored. 

On February 1, Iqbal told the foresters that a bag containing wild meat was placed at the entrance of the house. Following the tip-off, foresters confiscated the bag which contained meat of deer, peacock, and also carcasses of six wild birds. The occupant of the house was detained and taken to the ranger’s office for inquiry. It was during investigation that the case took a turn, and it appeared that the house occupant had no role in hunting and storing the wild meat. 

“Upon inquiry, the tenant in turn gave the number of Iqbal, stating that the informant was the caretaker of the building. Then we got doubt on Iqbal, and we also questioned a few locals. When we checked the CCTV footage around the building, we found Iqbal coming on a two-wheeler, along with his relative. The duo were carrying the same bag, which was found in the building,” explained an investigating officer from the Ramanagara division.

Upon learning about the involvement of Iqbal, who had actually led the foresters to the raid, he was picked up and produced before the court. His relative who assisted him is now absconding. The investigating team were shocked to learn the reason behind Iqbal trying to fix his tenant in a wildlife case. “Iqbal is a caretaker of the building in which multiple tenants stay on different floors.

He was putting pressure on one of the tenants to vacate, as he wanted to come and stay in the house. But the tenant refused to vacate and instead told Iqbal that he has spoken to the owner of the house, who resides in South Africa. Hence, Iqbal hatched the plot and started calling us on the pretext of leading us to a raid,” the officer said.“During interrogation, the accused has said that he got meat from Kollegal. The Divisional Assistant Conservator of Forests will be holding inquiry on the same,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp