Man dupes foresters, gets them to raid his tenant

By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A forest ‘informant’ is now behind bars, after he led forest officials to a case that he staged himself. The incident was reported last week in Ramanagara city, and the foresters are now on the trail of other offenders. The foresters in Ramanagara were in for a surprise, when they received a call stating that a large consignment of wild meat was being stored at a house in the New Extension area of Ramanagara. The ‘informant’ who named himself as Mohammad Iqbal alias Gayasuddin (75), had assured the officials that he will lead them to raid the house where the meat was said to be stored.

On February 1, Iqbal told the foresters that a bag containing wild meat was placed at the entrance of the house. Following the tip-off, foresters confiscated the bag which contained meat of deer, peacock, and also carcasses of six wild birds. The occupant of the house was detained and taken to the ranger’s office for inquiry. It was during investigation that the case took a turn, and it appeared that the house occupant had no role in hunting and storing the wild meat.

“Upon inquiry, the tenant in turn gave the number of Iqbal, stating that the informant was the caretaker of the building. Then we got doubt on Iqbal, and we also questioned a few locals. When we checked the CCTV footage around the building, we found Iqbal coming on a two-wheeler, along with his relative. The duo were carrying the same bag, which was found in the building,” explained an investigating officer from the Ramanagara division.

Upon learning about the involvement of Iqbal, who had actually led the foresters to the raid, he was picked up and produced before the court. His relative who assisted him is now absconding. The investigating team were shocked to learn the reason behind Iqbal trying to fix his tenant in a wildlife case. “Iqbal is a caretaker of the building in which multiple tenants stay on different floors.

He was putting pressure on one of the tenants to vacate, as he wanted to come and stay in the house. But the tenant refused to vacate and instead told Iqbal that he has spoken to the owner of the house, who resides in South Africa. Hence, Iqbal hatched the plot and started calling us on the pretext of leading us to a raid,” the officer said.“During interrogation, the accused has said that he got meat from Kollegal. The Divisional Assistant Conservator of Forests will be holding inquiry on the same,” the officer added.