Many shades of saffron: Groups clash in Karnataka over rituals at jatra

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It was an unprecedented clash. Two groups, united by their ideology and devotion to the Goddess Margai, but divided by old rivalry, tore into each other while performing rituals at the jatra dedicated to the goddess, at Angol in Belagavi on Tuesday night.

At least five people, including a policeman, were injured in the heavy stone-throwing that followed.

Sources said that the two groups, of a similar religious dispensation, are also neighbours.

Two processions taken out by residents of two different lanes for performing rituals of the Margai goddess, ran into each other, with the devotees unfurling saffron flags and dancing to devotional music.

A verbal clash broke out after one saffron flag hit another flag and was damaged.

The irked youths were forced to switch off the music, being played on the Dolby sound system, as the clash turned violent.

It was a free-for-all, as the groups attacked each other with stones and sharp weapons.

According to sources, old enmity between the two saffron groups is said to be the reason behind the violence.

It was a strange turn of events in an area known better for communal clashes.

Police inspector Vinayak Badiger of Tilakwadi Police Station and his team rushed to the spot, and were forced to use their lathis to bring the situation under control.

They succeeded after about 30 minutes, but by then, window panes of several houses and vehicles parked by the roadside were damaged. Police rushed the injured to hospital.

Suraj Suresh Birje (30), a resident of Patil Galli, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Sanket Sortekar (23) of Rajhans Galli, who was severely injured, was admitted to KLE Hospital in Belagavi, and another person was admitted to a private hospital. A policeman escaped with minor injuries.

Police are checking CCTV footage of cameras installed in and around the area to nab the culprits responsible for the violence.

They have taken a few youths into custody for questioning. City Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar also visited the spot and inquired with the local police.

Meanwhile, rumours that communal clashes had broken out and a few persons were killed in Angol, kept up tension all night.

Several commercial establishments, which usually remain open into the late hours, kept their shutters down.