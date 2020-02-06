Home States Karnataka

Teacher booked over misbehaviour and sexual harassment allegations in Karnataka

In the complaint, it is alleged that the teacher used to touch the girl students in the classroom. Along with this, he was also showing obscene videos to the girls of the class.

CHITRADURGA: An incident of a teacher misbehaving and sexually harassing girl students has been reported from Gopalpura area of the city on Wednesday.

According to a complaint lodged at the women police station, teacher Thippeswamy who has been working with the Government Higher Primary School Gopalapura area of the city has been sexually harassing the minor girl students of the school. Further in the complaint, it is also alleged that he was misbehaving with the students in the classroom.

Parents of the girl students have submitted a complaint with the women police station and urged the police to take action against the errant teacher.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the teacher used to touch the girl students in the classroom. Along with this, he was also showing obscene videos to the girls of the class and the students were disgusted with his attitude.

Based on the statement given by seven girls of the school, women police have registered a complaint against Thippeswamy and requested the police to initiate action against the errant teacher.

Upon knowledge of the incident, SP G Radhika arrived at the women police station and held close door talks with the girl students of the school and directed the subordinate officials to book a case under POCSO act against Thippeswamy.

The police are in search of Thippeswamy who is absconding at the moment after he came to know about the complaint lodged against him. SP G Radhika speaking to media persons said that the errant teacher
would be arrested shortly and suitable action will be initiated against him as per law.  A complaint has been registered and police are investigating the incident.

