Virology reports rule out coronavirus in China-returned student in Karnataka's Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: The district health and family welfare officer Dr Chandrika confirmed that the medical student who came from China was not infected with coronavirus. "The National Virology Institute's reports of the samples of his blood and throat swab ruled out the coronavirus on Wednesday", she clarified.

The people of Tumakuru need not get panicked as no cases have been reported in the district, she said.

The health department had been monitoring the student from a University in Hangzhou, about 750km from Wuhan which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, who returned home here ten days ago.

One Amith, who was in the third semester, was advised to be isolated at his house until the reports of his blood and throat swab samples arrive from the National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the district surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah informed that no cases of Coronavirus infection in people were reported as yet in Tumakuru. However, five separate medical wards have been set up to isolate such persons and a ventilator has also been kept ready, he added.

It may be noted here that another medical student who arrived recently along with other students has been isolated in New Delhi for observation for some time.