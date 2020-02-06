Without opposition candidate, it’s Laxman Savadi all the way

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Deputy CM Laxman Savadi filed his nomination for the MLC poll on Wednesday, it became apparent he would be elected unopposed. But the nomination was not without excitement because CM BS Yediyurappa who was scheduled to be present along with Savadi, gave it a miss at the very last minute and instead dashed off to participate in the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Kalaburagi.

The other development was that the hopes of HD Revanna of the JDS were dashed because the opposition chickened out considering JDS and Congress simply did not have the numbers to pull it off. Therefore JDS’ plan to put up a united opposition candidate failed. Earlier, speaking to the New Indian Express about the concern that the JDS might still field a candidate, a confident Savadi said, “let us see, what happens.’’

Numbers-wise, BJP is comfortable with 117, while Congress with 68 seats and JDS with 34 together add up to only 102 seats. Since the opposition is not likely to field a candidate, these numbers may not be necessary. While the election is scheduled to take place on February 17, sources said that Savadi might be declared elected on Thursday itself if the opposition does not put up a candidate since it is the last date for filing nominations.