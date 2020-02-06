Home States Karnataka

Women at 85th Akhil Bharat Sahitya Sammelan discuss Shaheen School arrest, Sabarimala entry

Senior journalist R Purnima, on the second day of the 85th Akhil Bharat Sahitya Sammelan in Kalaburagi, felt that women and governance are opposite words.

Published: 06th February 2020 06:28 PM

The procession at the Sahitya Sammelana in Kalaburagi on Wednesday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: From the arrest of a Shaheen School student's mother in Bidar to women's entry in Sabarimala Temple to failure of politicians in bringing in an Act on reservation for women in the Parliament, the symposium on 'Women World: Tumults' discussed several subjects at length. 

Senior journalist R Purnima, on the second day of the 85th Akhil Bharat Sahitya Sammelan in Kalaburagi, felt that women and governance are opposite words. Speaking on the topic 'Women and the governance', she said. "From the very beginning, rulers kept women at a distance from making legislations. History means ‘His-story and not Her-story'. This history is nothing but the sorrow felt by women. The society says a woman is Lakshmi but she is not given the power to spend. It calls woman Saraswati but has kept her at a distance from getting a good education. It says she is the goddess of power but has not been given any power."

She said that facilities given to women have not empowered her, for the facilities given to her are just to serve men in power in a more effective way. Women are participating in protests of all types nowadays and it is a good step in gaining equality.

Tarini Shubhadayani who spoke on ‘Women and creativity’ said that the menfolk always thinks of destroying while the women think of protecting. She said that the way Mahatma Gandhi chose Quit India Movement was the way of women.

"The other name of women is non-violence, she uses salt in the food and sings songs while cooking. Mahatma Gandhi followed all these things in the non-cooperation movement due to which the British gave us freedom," she said.

Prof. Shivaganga Rumma in her speech on ‘women and understanding’ called upon the womenfolk to give stress on bringing pressure on getting political reservation for women in Parliament. "We have to choose whether we should give priority in getting entrance in the ancient temples or in the modern temple which is the Parliament," she said.

Senior litterateur and former minister B T Lalita Naik also presided over the symposium. 

All the four speakers condemned the incident in which a mother of a child who took part in an anti-CAA play and the headmistress of the school were arrested. The mothers will not keep mum, they warned. 

