2019 floods destroyed half of Devbagh mangroves 

The 2019 floods not only wrecked havoc on human lives but also delivered a blow to the unique mangrove of Devbagh near Karwar.

By Subhash Chandra N S
KARWAR: The 2019 floods not only wrecked havoc on human lives but also delivered a blow to the unique mangrove of Devbagh near Karwar. More than 50 per cent of the mangroves were destroyed due to the lack of saline water, say experts. This has also dashed the hope of setting up a germplasm of mangrove forests here.

“Mangroves of Devbagh were unique as this had a mix of high, medium and low saline water. The species that grew here – Lumndzera racemose, which is called black mangroves with white flowers is not found anywhere in the southern coast, but in Sunderbans – were also rare and endemic,” said V N Naik, former professor and marine biologist.

Professor Naik, pointed out that the mangrove here is special because of its locality and diversity. “This place is at the mouth of the sea where the river culminates into it. In such a place, there is less salinity as there is a mix of sweet and saltwater in equal proportions. So, there are rare mangrove species. Surprisingly, one can find diversity in such a small place,” he said. Prof Naik said that some trees had dried up due to the lack of saline water. “The plant species need brackish water to grow and seawater would remain here during this time.

On how the floods in river Kali uprooted huge trees on the banks, Naik said that huge sand deposits after the trees were uprooted resulted in prevention of saline water entering the mangrove. “There is sand deposit of about three feet on the banks. Under such conditions, where will seawater enter here?” he assessed. Considering the Devbagh mangrove, Professor Naik had proposed a germplasm of mangrove diversity, which would aid students of marine biology. With nearly half of it destroyed, hopes of marine biologists have been dashed. However, experts are still optimistic, saying that if the sand block is cleared, the mangrove will bounce back to life.

Significance of mangroves
Being green throughout the year, mangroves act as a carbon sync and shelter large biodiversity. Devbagh mangrove is also home to several medicinal plants and vegetables, and prevents sea-related disasters like cyclone and hurricane.

