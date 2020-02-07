4 ministers, a first for Belagavi

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The unofficial second capital of the state, Belagavi, got the second-highest representation in the state cabinet only next to Bengaluru, with CM BS Yediyurappa inducting MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Shrimant Patil on Thursday. Already, MLAs Shashikala Jolle and Laxman Savadi from Belagavi are part of the cabinet.

Sources said it is the first time that Belagavi has had four ministers in the cabinet. This is because of the key role Belagavi MLAs played in the BJP coming to power in the state.BJP leader Raju Chikkangoudar said that Belagavi is the biggest district in the state with 18 assembly segments and has sent 14 BJP MLAs. “Several crucial factors were in play for the district to get four ministers this time. Umesh Katti too deserved a berth, but did not make it due to various reasons,” he said.

The district has played a key role in state politics since D. Devaraj Urs was chief minister in 1972. It has produced several leaders of repute and many of them have gone on to create records of sorts in state politics. Late B. Shankaranand of Congress won seven Lok Sabha elections in a row, Umesh Katti won his eighth assembly election recently, and late V S Koujalgi of Congress won seven assembly elections from Arabhavi.