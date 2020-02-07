Dwindling Kannada readership has publishers worried

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A book fair organised on account of 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana has been receiving a good response but still the owners of book stalls, who have set up make-shift shopes here aren’t happy. Over 200 stalls of reputed publishers are opened, but the response is still not on expected lines, they collectively rue.

As many as 800 stalls are opened, with books, portraits and newspapers being sold under one roof. Reputed publishers such as Sapna Book House, Ladayi Prakashana, Nava Karnataka Prakashana, Shabadimutt Prakashana, Abhiruchi Prakashana, Sahitya Prakashana, Nava Jyothi Prakashana and several others made a brisk business on the second day of the sammelana and will wind up with the conclusion of the annual literary meet on Friday.

Lakhs of books comprising novels, poetries, critiques, grammar, guide for competitive examinations, personality development and other subjects were sold in the fair. Majority of youths arrived at the fair and bought books. According to many bookstall owners, the demand is more for study materials related to competitive exams. However, among literary works novels formed the chunk of majority of sales. Discount offered in the range of 10% to 50% on the cover price also came in handy.