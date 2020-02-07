IGNOU sets bar high, plans study centre for inmates of Vijayapura jail

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The inmates of Central Prisons Vijayapura who are keen on pursuing their higher education can look forward to opt for courses in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), for free. The regional centre of the prestigious university offering distance education has sent a proposal to its head office in New Delhi seeking permission to open a study centre within the jail premises. The varsity is planning to offer only non-practical courses and three certificate courses.

If it becomes a reality, Vijayapura will be the second prison after Ballari to offer distance-education courses of IGNOU. The varsity has opened a similar facility in 92 prisons across the country including Tihar Jail in New DelhiSpeaking to The New Indian Express, IGNOU Regional Director Dr A Varadarajan, said, “Plans are on the anvil to introduce courses to jail inmates by the end of this month as the required consent from higher ups is expected in a week or two.

Most of the prisoners are illiterates or school and college dropouts. So we will offer them certificate courses in food and nutrition, rural development and guidance (teaching) suiting their abilities. If any of the prisoners are interested, they can take up any courses excluding practical oriented courses, as it is difficult to set-up laboratories within the jail precincts due to security reasons.”

He added, “We are already successful in Central Prison Ballari as for the past few years at least 50 prisoners are taking up certificate courses and post-graduation courses during the onset of every academic year. We will set up a classroom inside the prison after seeking permission from the officials concerned. Trained teachers from private colleges and faculties from IGNOU will conduct classes for the inmates.”

He further said, “IGNOU is most concerned about the education of women prisoners as it is very rare we get admission from women. In the coming academic year we are focussing on motivating women to take up courses as it is being offered for free of cost. Thousands of jail inmates who have completed their courses are now working in NGOs, private institutions and companies. We are eager to offer courses for those in Vijayapura as well”, elaborated Varadarajan.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, it is mandatory for all the central jails to promote distance education among its inmates for their rehabilitation.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jailer Ambareesh S Pujari attached to Central Prison, Vijayapura said “We are ready to cooperate with IGNOU and will provide them the required infrastructure. There are 600 prisoners currently lodged, with 580 among them men and 20 women. We have already held talks with IGNOU officials about the education of the jail inmates. It is for the first time a university has come forward to offer courses to prisoners. It is also important that these prisoners should be educated as it will play a key role in rehabilitating them in this process,” he said.