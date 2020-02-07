Home States Karnataka

Karnataka issues guidelines for nCoV surveillance

The guidelines are similar for travellers who have returned from other places in China, travellers from other affected countries and contact persons with known positive cases.

Published: 07th February 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists wear medical-masks as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus in New Delhi on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a circular issued on Thursday, the commissioner for Health and Family Welfare department of Karnataka issued guidelines on how to conduct surveillance, testing, isolation, hospital admission and discharge for people with novel coronavirus. The circular also consists of laboratory and discharge guidelines. The circular has been sent to officials of the Indian Medical Association, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and medical superintendents of major hospitals and medical colleges.

The guidelines includes categories of symptomatic and asymoptomatic cases for travellers from Wuhan in China who have come to Karnataka after January 15, and travellers from other parts of China.“For travellers who have come from Wuhan, lab tests have to be done for both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases followed by admission in an identified isolation hospital for the former and home isolation for 28 days for the latter,” said the circular. 

“If a patient tests positive, he/she must be kept in isolation until he/she tests negative. If the lab result is negative, travellers from Wuhan must be kept in hospital isolation until he/she recovers, followed by home isolation for 28 days from the day of arrival in India,” it said.

The guidelines are similar for travellers who have returned from other places in China, travellers from other affected countries and contact persons with known positive cases. The circular also makes distinction between suspected cases, probable cases and confirmed cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nCoV Karnataka coronavirus
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp