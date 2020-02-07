Karnataka issues guidelines for nCoV surveillance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a circular issued on Thursday, the commissioner for Health and Family Welfare department of Karnataka issued guidelines on how to conduct surveillance, testing, isolation, hospital admission and discharge for people with novel coronavirus. The circular also consists of laboratory and discharge guidelines. The circular has been sent to officials of the Indian Medical Association, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and medical superintendents of major hospitals and medical colleges.

The guidelines includes categories of symptomatic and asymoptomatic cases for travellers from Wuhan in China who have come to Karnataka after January 15, and travellers from other parts of China.“For travellers who have come from Wuhan, lab tests have to be done for both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases followed by admission in an identified isolation hospital for the former and home isolation for 28 days for the latter,” said the circular.

“If a patient tests positive, he/she must be kept in isolation until he/she tests negative. If the lab result is negative, travellers from Wuhan must be kept in hospital isolation until he/she recovers, followed by home isolation for 28 days from the day of arrival in India,” it said.

The guidelines are similar for travellers who have returned from other places in China, travellers from other affected countries and contact persons with known positive cases. The circular also makes distinction between suspected cases, probable cases and confirmed cases.