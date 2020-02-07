Opposition puts up a ‘united’ candidate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, the opposition put up a ‘united’ candidate to challenge DyCM Laxman Savadi for the lone Legislative Council seat. On Thursday, Independent Anil Kumar filed his nomination, after being assured of help from both the JDS and the Congress. The nomination was signed by 10 JDS MLAs as proposers including party leaders Revanna, Bandeppa Kashempur, AT Ramaswamy and CN Balakrishna.

The JDS did not put up a party candidate but instead chose to place the Independent there because in case of a defeat, it would not result in loss of face for the party. Sources said the JDS had spoken to the Congress leaders. The Congress, which had decided not to put up a candidate because it does not have the requisite number, will support the independent candidate.

This is a crucial election for Savadi because he has to be elected as MLC or risk being dropped from the cabinet. Savadi had filed his nomination on Wednesday for the lone MLC seat vacated by Rizwan Arshad (Congress). MK Vishalakshi, director, Legislative Council said, “Friday is the date for scrutiny of the nominations and February 10 is the last date for withdrawal. The election is slated for February 17.’’