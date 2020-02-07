Teenager succumbs after being pushed out of auto by stalker driver

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A man killed a college girl allegedly after she rejected his proposal near Bidarahalli in Mudigere taluk on Tuesday afternoon. Chetan, who is an auto driver in Mudigere town, was in love with Rashmi, a second-year student of Bcom in DSBG first grade college.

The 19-year-old used to live with her parents, Ramesh and Shyla. On Tuesday afternoon, Rashmi was returning home from college in Chetan’s auto. She reportedly fell from the auto near Bidarahalli and was severely injured. Chetan admitted her to the local MGM hospital.

She was shifted to Hassan for other treatment, where she succumbed. According to the girl’s parents, Chetan had been teasing their daughter and forcing her to fall in love with him for a year. The girl had told this to her parents earlier. The parents had also lodged a complaint in Banakal police station six months ago.

The police had then called him to the station, advised him to not repeat his action and then let go. He refused to stand down. On Tuesday, he forcibly took Rashmi in his auto and allegedly pushed her off when she refused to accept his proposal. Rashmi’s parents filed a complaint in the police station and the Mudigere police took Chetan into their custody.