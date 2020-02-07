Yogeshwar supporters plan celebrations, left disappointed      

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP workers and fans and supporters of CP Yogeshwar had put up large life-size posters of the former minister across Channapatna, Ramanagara, and other places on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, expecting him to be part of the expanded cabinet of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. But they were left disappointed after Yogeshwar was not inducted into the cabinet The posters were put up to wish Yogeshwar as a newly-inducted minister in the cabinet.

His supporters had occupied prominent spaces on the highway. Sources said that they had planned to turn up in thousands for the swearing-in ceremony too, and celebrations were on a large scale as the Ramanagara district is the stronghold of HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar.

BJP wanted to mark its presence in the district by bringing back Yogeshwar as minister, rewarding him for his commitment and hardwork towards installing the BJP government with the support of dissidents. But, MLA Renukacharya and others were opposed to his induction and also criticised Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who had favoured his induction in the cabinet. However, the local leaders were consoled by Yogeshwar and his family members, stating that the party will take a call at the earliest.