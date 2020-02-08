205 APPs being appointed on contract: Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that 5,261 candidates have applied online for 205 vacant posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs).

In the affidavit filed before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar in response to a suo motu PIL taken up by the court, the government said that the Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct the preliminary examination by February-end.



The state informed the court that 205 people had been identified under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners and have been approved by principal district judges of respective districts. The home department will finalise the appointments soon.