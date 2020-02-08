Home States Karnataka

Jewelry, cash worth 20 lakh robbed from families in Mangaluru-bound trains

Both the thefts took place in the air conditioned compartments of the Chennai-Mangaluru superfast express and Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Malabar Express.

Published: 08th February 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

The Railway police also launched a search at bus stands and lodges. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: In a daring robbery in two Mangaluru-bound trains early on Saturday, thieves decamped with gold and diamond jewellery and cash worth around Rs 20 lakh from two families, Railway police said.

Both the thefts took place in the air conditioned compartments of the Chennai-Mangaluru superfast express and Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Malabar Express.

Railway police officials said the robbery on the Chennai-Mangaluru train had taken place between Tirupur and Tirur.

"As per the complaint from the 54-year old woman passenger Ponnimaran, who was travelling with three other people to Kannur for a wedding, she noticed that her bag containing the gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22,000 in cash was stolen," they said.

The family immediately alerted the police and the RPF personnel climbed aboard the train from the next station itself and recorded the statements of the passengers.

The Malabar Express theft took place between Vadakara and Mahe stations.

"The three members of a family, who reached Nedumbasserry airport from Singapore, had boarded the Malabar Express from Angamally and were on their way to Payannur near Kannur.

As the train reached Mahe, they realised that gold worth nine sovereigns was missing," a senior Railway police official said.

RPF has launched a probe and CCTV visuals are being examined.

The Railway police also launched a search at bus stands and lodges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai-Mangaluru Malabar Express Train Robbery
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp