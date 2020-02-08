Karnataka HC to state: Can CM stay order issued by Governor?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Questioning Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s orders to stall works under the ‘Chief Minister’s Nava Bengaluru Project’, launched by the previous government, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state to file a statement of objections in response to a PIL.

Indicating that it will examine whether an order by the Governor can be stayed by a cabinet minister, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the Additional Advocate-General to file objections in a month.

Hearing the petition filed by the Dasarahalli-Rachenahalli Lake Improvement and Conservation Trust and two others, the bench said all works have been affected as they have been stopped by an executive order.