KPSC: Court flays state for not obeying orders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the state government why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against it for failing to comply with its 2016 order concerning the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) selection lists.

The lists pertain to Group A and Group B selection lists of 1998, 1999 and 2004 batches for gazetted probationers. Justices Ravi Malimath and B Veerappa were hearing the case of Khaleel Ahmed KR and Others Vs State of Karnataka. The HC verdict in 2016 said, “The written examination and the list of candidates called for the personality test in 1998, 1999 and 2004 for the post of Gazetted Probationers is unconstitutional, contrary to the rules.”

The HC laid out the procedure to be adopted for removing ineligible candidates and an overhaul of the rules to appoint KPSC selection committee members.

The Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms P Hemalatha filed an affidavit on December 18, 2019 seeking time until February 7, 2020 to implement the order. But the government on Friday sought more time to comply with the orders.