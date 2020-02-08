Rath yatra to popularise Sapthapadi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to popularise Sapthapadi, the state government’s ambitious mass marriage programme, the department of religious endowments plans to take out a rath yathra from ten major temples in the state, where mass marriages will be held on April 26 this year. The rath yathra will start from Mookambika Temple in Udupi on February 13.

The state government had earlier announced that mass marriages will be conducted on April 26 and May 24 this year at 100 endowment temples across the state. Speaking to the media on Friday, endowment minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that information and publicity department authorities have been instructed to put up 750 publicity boards across the state. “There will be no discrimination against APL and BPL families who want to participate in the mass marriages,” he said.

The last date for the registration of prospective grooms and brides is April 1. The list of names of grooms and brides, who enrol for the programme will be put up at temples. The last date for filing objections to this list is April 6.

For more information, people can call toll free number — 18004256654.

What the groom gets:

A garland, panche, shirt, a shawl and Rs 5,000 in cash What the bride gets:

A garland, saree, Rs 1,000 cash and Rs 40,000 for a gold thali weighing 8 gm