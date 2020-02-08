Rumour mongers will be banned from giving SSLC, PU exams: Suresh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Any students found indulging in any rumour-mongering will be banned from appearing for the remaining exams, said Suresh Kumar, minister for primary and secondary education at a press briefing held on Friday. In the past, rumour-mongers have released previous years’ papers and displayed it as current year’s leaked paper.

CCTV cameras will be installed in the offices of deputy commissioners of all districts and 32 treasury offices in the state, to ensure security ahead of the SSLC (10th) and PUC II (12th) board exams and to prevent any lapses like paper leaks.

He was speaking after a meeting held with state additional secretary from the home department, ADGP Law and Order, CID, treasury, Principal Secretary of primary and secondary education department, directors of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, and Pre-University Education department.

As many as 6,80,498 candidates will be appearing for this year’s PU II exams, of which 5,61,530 are fresh candidates and the remaining, repeaters.

“Photocopy shops and cyber cafes near schools, colleges, and exam centres will be closely monitored to ensure that no paper leaks take place. Security measures will be implemented around the 1,016 exam centres in the state and the use of mobile phones will be banned among students and invigilators alike,” Kumar said.

He will hold a meeting through video-conference with all district deputy commissioner and officials to ensure proper implementation of the upcoming exams in the districts.

“Cyber crime officials said they will keep track of any rumour-mongers and lapses in security through paper leaks,” he added.