Six dead, sixteen injured after tractor falls off bridge in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Six farm labourers were killed and 16 others injured when the tractor in which they were

travelling toppled down from a bridge in Bogur Halla near Itagi village in Khanapur taluk on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tangewwa Hunchekatti, Ashok Pujari, Shantawwa Alagudi, Gulabi Hunchikatti, Nagawaa Matole, Shantawwa Jinzhure and Neelawwa Mutnal. The injured are being treated at BIMS hospital in Belagavi.

According to sources, four of them died on the spot while the other two died in hospital. The group of farm workers left Bogur village for Itagi in a tractor to harvest sugarcane. But when it reached Tattihalla bridge, the driver lost control and the tractor fell from a height of 35 to 40 feet.

Police visited the spot to oversee rescue operations besides launching an investigation. People in large numbers gathered near the bridge when the news of the accident went viral in neighbouring villages. A case has been registered in the Nandgad police station.

