Tur dal procurement will be increased: CM Yediyurappa

BIDAR: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday instructed officials to increase the procurement of red gram (tur dal) from 10 quintals to 20 quintals per farmer, as demanded by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other farmer organisations. He announced the new scheme while inaugurating the three-day third Pashu Mela on the premises of Veterinary University here.

Yediyurappa said that during the upcoming state budget, he will consider issues concerning farmers, and exhorted them to take up dairy farming for a steady income.

Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Kashempur urged Yediyurppa to follow the Telangana model, where cattle and labourers are provided to farmers. He said that Bidar district received a scanty rainfall this season and there is a problem of drinking water in the district. He urged the chief minister to link Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Replying, Yediyurappa ordered officers to handle the drinking water crisis with efficiency. He also assured Kashempur that all issues raised by him would be addressed. He said that necessary funds would be released for the projects.

