Home States Karnataka

Tur dal procurement will be increased: CM Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said that during the upcoming state budget, he will consider issues concerning farmers, and exhorted them to take up dairy farming for a steady income.

Published: 08th February 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday instructed officials to increase the procurement of red gram (tur dal) from 10 quintals to 20 quintals per farmer, as demanded by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other farmer organisations. He announced the new scheme while inaugurating the three-day third Pashu Mela on the premises of Veterinary University here.

Yediyurappa said that during the upcoming state budget, he will consider issues concerning farmers, and exhorted them to take up dairy farming for a steady income.

Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Kashempur urged Yediyurppa to follow the Telangana model, where cattle and labourers are provided to farmers. He said that Bidar district received a scanty rainfall this season and there is a problem of drinking water in the district. He urged the chief minister to link Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Replying, Yediyurappa ordered officers to handle the drinking water crisis with efficiency. He also assured Kashempur that all issues raised by him would be addressed. He said that necessary funds would be released for the projects.

Animal Husbandry and district in-charge minister Prabhu Chauhan also addressed the gathering. Zilla Panchayat president Geeta Chidri, LS member Bhagawant Khuba, MLA Rajshekhar Patil, Raheem Khan, Eshwar Khandre and B. Narayan Rao, MLCs Raghunath Rao Malkapure, Sharanappa Mattur and Chandrashekhar, ZP V-P Laxman Rao Bulla, Bidar Taluk Panchayat president Vijayakumar Barur, Deputy Commissioner H R  Mahadev and other officers of veterinary department took part in the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp