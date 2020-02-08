Two techies drown in Bengaluru's Kalkere lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two drunk techies drowned in the Kalkere lake here after they ventured into the lake using a raft (teppa). The incident took place on Friday night. The deceased, Sachin and Ullas, were working in an IT firm in Manyata Tech Park.

A senior police officer said that around midnight the duo went for a party and came to the lake. They noticed the raft used to clean the lake and got on it.

They did not know how to ride the raft and Sachin drowned immediately. Ullas called the fire and emergency service before he tried to rescue Sachin but he also drowned.

The police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot. Sachin's body was found in the morning while Ullas' body is yet to be traced.