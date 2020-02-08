Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa mulls massive rejig in Karnataka Cabinet to counter dissent in state BJP

The regional and caste imbalances of the current cabinet that came under fire is expected to be set right during the rejig.

Published: 08th February 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (File Photo | K Ravi, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the newly inducted ministers wait for their portfolios, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seems to have chalked up a plan to drop eight to nine ministers from the cabinet, but may wait till April to execute his plan.

While he is only looking to reallocate the additional portfolios held by him and other ministers among the new cabinet entrants, a massive cabinet rejig is in the offing soon after the budget session in March.

The regional and caste imbalances of the current cabinet that came under fire is expected to be set right during the rejig.

Currently, the cabinet, dominated by Bengaluru and Belagavi zones, has no representation from at least 12 districts.

Leaders from within the party have raised concerns over the current cabinet not giving representation to coastal Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka and Old Mysuru regions.

Hoping to address issues of dissent within the party, non-representation to regions and to accommodate a larger number of aspirants into the cabinet, Yediyurappa is said to be mulling the reshuffle in March-April.

The intent has already been communicated to the central leadership, party sources said.

Yediyurappa’s son and BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary BY Vijayendra, who was in New Delhi and returned to Bengaluru on Friday, has reportedly explained to the BJP central leadership the Chief Minister’s strategy to contain the rebellion.

“There will not be any reshuffling of portfolios immediately. For now, the newly inducted ministers will be given posts that are being handled additionally by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues. But soon after the budget session, not only will there be a cabinet expansion to fill up all vacant berths, but also a massive rejig of ministers and portfolios,” said a source close to Yediyurappa.

By dropping nine ministers from the cabinet, Yediyurappa will effectively have 25 berths to reshuffle.
He put any immediate plans of cabinet expansion on hold as he, being the finance minister, is presenting the state budget on March 5.

He has, however, assured the newly inducted ministers that their portfolios will be sorted out before Monday when he restarts his budget consultation meetings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet BJP
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp