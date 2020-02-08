Yediyurappa mulls massive rejig in Karnataka Cabinet to counter dissent in state BJP

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the newly inducted ministers wait for their portfolios, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seems to have chalked up a plan to drop eight to nine ministers from the cabinet, but may wait till April to execute his plan.

While he is only looking to reallocate the additional portfolios held by him and other ministers among the new cabinet entrants, a massive cabinet rejig is in the offing soon after the budget session in March.

The regional and caste imbalances of the current cabinet that came under fire is expected to be set right during the rejig.

Currently, the cabinet, dominated by Bengaluru and Belagavi zones, has no representation from at least 12 districts.

Leaders from within the party have raised concerns over the current cabinet not giving representation to coastal Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka and Old Mysuru regions.

Hoping to address issues of dissent within the party, non-representation to regions and to accommodate a larger number of aspirants into the cabinet, Yediyurappa is said to be mulling the reshuffle in March-April.

The intent has already been communicated to the central leadership, party sources said.

Yediyurappa’s son and BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary BY Vijayendra, who was in New Delhi and returned to Bengaluru on Friday, has reportedly explained to the BJP central leadership the Chief Minister’s strategy to contain the rebellion.

“There will not be any reshuffling of portfolios immediately. For now, the newly inducted ministers will be given posts that are being handled additionally by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues. But soon after the budget session, not only will there be a cabinet expansion to fill up all vacant berths, but also a massive rejig of ministers and portfolios,” said a source close to Yediyurappa.

By dropping nine ministers from the cabinet, Yediyurappa will effectively have 25 berths to reshuffle.

He put any immediate plans of cabinet expansion on hold as he, being the finance minister, is presenting the state budget on March 5.

He has, however, assured the newly inducted ministers that their portfolios will be sorted out before Monday when he restarts his budget consultation meetings.