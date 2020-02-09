Home States Karnataka

Airport at Bidar brought district closer to Bengaluru: Yediyurappa

CM B S Yediyurappa addresses a gathering at Bidar Airport | Express

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said “Bidar has been taken closer to Bengaluru with the launching of a slew of facilities”.Addressing the gathering after the inauguration of civil enclave at Bidar airport, the chief minister said “commercial flight services are necessary for the development of tourism, industry and other business sectors”. Following the appeal of Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan to change the timings of flights between Bidar and Bengaluru, the chief minister instructed the authorities concerned to take a call in this regard. 

Chauhan during his address brought to the notice of chief minister that “the schedule is not convenient to the locals, as the flight lands here at 1.05 pm after taking off from Bengaluru at 11.25 am. In the return direction, it will depart from Bidar at 1.30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 1.15 pm. Instead, the flight should take off from the city in North Karnataka at 8.30 am.

The GHIAL Chief Executive Officer S.G.K. Kishor said that Hyderabad international airport operated under public, private participation (PPP) like Bidar airport also operate under PPP, flight services will help development of the Bidar. The chief minister felicitated GHIAL CEO Kishor and Bidar Airport contractor Gurunath Kollur and his son Sachin Kollur.

Minister Prabhu Chauhan, Bidar MP Bhagawant Khuba, infrastructure development principal secretary Kapil Mohan also addressed the gathering. Earlier, Yediyurappa accompanied by elected representatives from the region arrived in a TruJet flight from Bengaluru.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp