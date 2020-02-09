Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa to table Karnataka budget on March 5

Speaking to reporters, he said that he has been interacting with all sections of the society to prepare the budget, the draft for which is almost final.

Published: 09th February 2020 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 10:46 PM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DEVANGERE: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he would present the state budget on March 5. Speaking to reporters, he said that he has been interacting with all sections of the society to prepare the budget, the draft for which is almost final.

Reacting to former CM Siddaramaiah's statement that the BJP government has become bankrupt and useless, he said that the Congress leader is making such comments to get claps from the public and gain popularity.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday opined that there is no need of taking Siddaramaiah's words seriously as he is “delusional". He was speaking to reporters in the backdrop of Valmiki Jatra-2. 

Further, he said that the government is committed to recruiting new police personnel and empower the police force. Along with this, improved technology will also be given to the police. Raghavendra Auradkar committee recommendations will be implemented in a time-bound manner, he informed. He also said that a canteen on the model of CSD will be implemented for the state police force.

