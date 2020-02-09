Coronavirus: Wedding put off as Mangaluru youth stuck on Chinese cruise

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Stuck on a Chinese cruise liner in Hong Kong due to the Novel Coronavirus scare, a Mangaluru youth, whose wedding was scheduled to be held here on February 10, has been forced to put it off indefinitely.

The Chinese cruiser ‘World Dream’ was not allowed to end its journey at the pre-determined destination because of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Gaurav, son of Madhav Bangera, a resident of Kumpala-UIlal near here, is a crew member on the cruise vessel. In all, 80 Indians are on the cruise.

Gaurav’s family sources said that he was supposed to reach the city on Friday. The ‘mehendi’ was to be held on Sunday and the wedding and reception were planned at the St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall at Bendoorwell, Mangaluru, on Monday.

The sources said a fresh date for the wedding will be fixed once the groom returns. The cruise set off from China on January 26 and was to end the tour at Taiwan on February 5. But since many on the ship were detected with the Novel Coronovirus, passengers were not allowed to disembark. The ship then headed to Hong Kong.