Govt keen to reduce pressure on Bengaluru, focus on Tier-II, Tier-III cities: Shettar

BENGALURU: Rom Davos to Hyderabad to Guwahati, Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar is busy hopping from place to place wooing investors. However, unlike in the past, this time around, the state government is not only promoting Bengaluru but is also giving a lot of emphasis to projecting Tier-II and Tier-III cities as investment destinations. While this is expected to help development and generate employment opportunities in other parts of the state, it will also ease pressure on the state capital that is suffering from choc-a-block traffic. “We want to reduce pressure on Bengaluru and take industries to other places,” Shettar told The New Sunday Express. Shettar was part of the Karnataka delegation led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland recently. Excerpts.

Q: What is being done to ensure that the interest shown by industrialists during Davos meetings is converted into investment?



A: We interacted with many top industrialists from around the world at the World Economic Forum. Over 40 of them have expressed keen interest to invest in Karnataka. Our officers at the department and I personally have been following up on those meetings to ensure that the state gets those investments. We will see results during the investors’ summit in the state in November this year.

You recently met investors in Guwahati. How was the response?



We are trying to get consumer goods manufacturing industries in Guwahati to invest in Karnataka. The zero tax concession given to them (in that state) is coming to an end and we are trying to get them to invest here. A lot of people have shown interest and we have invited them to attend the investors’ meeting at

Hubballi (on Feb 14).

Is the focus more on tier-II and tier-III cities?



Yes, there is too much pressure on Bengaluru and we want industries to come up in Tier-II and Tier II cities as well. Efforts are being made and the investors’ meet at Hubballi is the first in that direction. In Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur and other cities are developed. In Tamil Nadu, many industries are also located in Coimbatore and other cities, apart from Chennai. We too are stressing on developing our Tier-II and Tier-III cities. It also helps ease pressure on Bengaluru.

Is land acquisition a major concern for industries?



We want to simplify the process of land acquisition. For that, we do not have to amend the Act, but can do it with some changes in the rules. In Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the industries can directly purchase agricultural land. In our state, procedures take some time and that is the reason we are trying to simplify the system.

Some are accused of not using the land acquired for setting up industries. Will the government take back such land?



A survey is being done to identify lands acquired for industries, but kept vacant for many years. Once the survey is completed, we will make an attempt to take them back. The extent of such tracts of land will be known only after the survey. In some cases, there may be some bona fide reasons, such as delay in getting permits or other procedures for not using the land. We have to find out if the lands were kept vacant deliberately.

Opposition leaders say there is lot of difference among senior BJP leaders and it will be difficult for the CM to manage...



That is not true at all. There are no problems as everyone wants the development of their constituencies and the state.