Mallikarjun Kharge's political career over: Nalin Kumar Kateel

The BJP state president said Kharge is making statements to show that he is still an active person and he should be accommodated either in legislative council or Rajyasabha.

Published: 09th February 2020 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 10:32 PM

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's days in politics are over and now he is not a force to reckon with said BJP Karnataka state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Speaking to media persons during a programme to induct new office bearers of the district BJP, he said that Kharge is making statements to show that he is still an active person and he should be accommodated either in legislative council or Rajyasabha.

"Keeping political ambition in his mind, Kharge is making unwarranted comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. Kateel added that Narendra Modi is a 1000 volts Halogen bulb and Kharge is a zero candle bulb who makes useless comments.

Nalin Kumar Kateel | EPS

"It is very sad that Siddaramaiah is falling to the feet of Congress party high command to get a position as either leader of opposition or CLP leader. Compared to him, the situation of our leader Yediyurappa is far better and we have given him every freedom to act," Kateel commented.

He also brushed aside that there is no statement of imported and original BJP persons and in the future, everyone will get recognition for their service. He added that the party would be strengthened from Rampura in North Chitradurga to Srirampura in South Chitradurga under the leadership of new president Murali Yadav.

