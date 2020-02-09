Home States Karnataka

Regional parties thinking of supporting Congress to take on BJP: HD Deve Gowda

Deve Gowda stressed that regional parties extending support to the Congress will help people understand that the regional parties are willing to fight the BJP.

JD(S) president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: JD(S) president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Sunday said that several regional parties may come together to back Congress in its fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Most regional parties are thinking of coming together and passing a resolution to support Congress in the fight against BJP," he told ANI.

Deve Gowda stressed that regional parties extending support to the Congress will help people understand that the regional parties are willing to fight the BJP.

"If regional parties support the Congress, which is a national party, people will believe that regional parties are willing to take on BJP," he added.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress had come together and formed a coalition government in Karnataka in 2018, keeping the BJP out of power despite the party getting the highest number of seats.

The tables turned again in July last year after a number of JD(S) and Congress legislators rebelled and joined the BJP, bringing down the HD Kumaraswamy government and paving the way for BJP to form the government led by BS Yediyurappa. 

