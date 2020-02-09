Shah dreams of Hindu nation, secular forces must fight back: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

ASSAN: Coming down heavily on Amit Shah, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda said that the Union Home Minister is dreaming of a Hindu nation. Addressing the crowd at an anti-CAA/NRC rally in Hassan, he said that the Home Minister has forgotten that India is a secular, multi-lingual country.

“Shah cannot make India into a Hindu nation. People should come forward and oppose the Acts in the interest of peace and welfare of the nation,” the former PM said, urging secular leaders to unite and fight against the undemocratic policies put forth by the Centre.

“Only secular forces can protect minorities by taking to the streets,” he said. Talking about the controversy around former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s statements, Gowda said BJP leaders are airing anti-national comments, which is disturbing peace. “Muslims, Christians and Hindus should unite to fight against the BJP’s unilateral decisions.”