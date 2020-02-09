Too many breaks at work: Karnataka government cracks whip on its employees

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens who visit government offices will no longer be greeted by empty chairs or with the standard reply from the attender ‘Sahebru coffeege hogyavre’ (Saheb has gone for a coffee break)--whatever the time of the day.

For, a new government circular warns its employees against taking way too many breaks.

The employees working in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha or at MS Building, better watch out -- they have to think of plausible reasons for doing the vanishing act.

Henceforth, they have to take their boss’s permission before stepping out of their office for personal work, including canteen trips. They should enter the time in a register.

The government circular directs employees to maintain a registry, enter the reasons every time they step out during office hours. The circular was issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Services (DPAR) Additional Chief Secretary V Manjula on Friday.

The reason why such a circular (The New Indian Express has a copy) was issued, according to Manjula, is that the staff at the three government complexes are not available in their seats as they frequently visit canteen or go out to attend some personal work.

The public too has complained of the ‘vanishing’ officials to the Chief Minister as well as the Chief Secretary.

In order to bring in discipline and time sense, certain directions are given. The staff must maintain a registry at every office.

Apart from taking their seniors’ permission, they have to enter in the book the time of stepping out as well as what time they will return along with date and other details.

Now, if they forget to make these entries, they will be considered as absentees.

Senior officials have been told to take action against such staff. Also, the seniors have to check the registry frequently.

‘Govt offices can’t work like schools’

Speaking to TNIE, Manjula said it is an administrative circular. Certain discipline should be maintained and they have to maintain the track registry.

Though the employees’ association members agree it’s a good move, they also feel it is more like a primary school teacher disciplining kids.

“Government offices cannot work like schools. There are black sheep everywhere, some take permission for an hour and never return to office. Against such people, action should be taken,” they say.

Kalidasa Reddy, an activist, welcomed this decision.

“Normally when we go to any government office, the official concerned will not be in the seat. Sometimes we end up waiting for the office for hours together, sometimes we are told to come another day. In both cases, our time is wasted. Why should it be restricted to Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha? It should be extended to all government offices, especially where citizen services are provided,’’ he said.