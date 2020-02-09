Home States Karnataka

We are well equipped to combat nation’s ‘rogues’: ABVP leader

He also said that the word ‘secular’ in Indian Constitution has been used for minority appeasement for a long time now, and has been misinterpreted, even in the courts.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Youths led by the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the ‘new India’ are well equipped to combat rogues like terrorists, anti-nationals and urban Naxals who attempt to divide the nation, alleged Sunil Ambekar, national organising secretary, ABVP. He was addressing students at an ABVP conference in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Ambekar said that the ABVP had started a discussion on who exactly stands with the patriots and who are standing with the terrorists. “The discussion we started at Jawaharlal Nehru University back in 2016 can be heard throughout the nation even today. We have already exposed anti-social elements at JNU when they tried to divide the nation on the basis of religion, which ABVP strongly opposes.”

Lashing out at the students coming onto the streets, Ambekar said, “There are more than 900 universities, but there is unrest only at four universities. These universities do not represent the entire student community of India. ABVP is the largest student union, which will eliminate every traitor in the nation,” he said.

He also said that the word ‘secular’ in Indian Constitution has been used for minority appeasement for a long time now, and has been misinterpreted, even in the courts. “The garbage dumped by them (Congress) in the last 70 years is being cleared now,” he said.

