Home States Karnataka

Writers for making future Sammelanas more worthy

Parishat president Manu Balegar said the literary body has been implementing the resolutions which it can and asking the government materialise the rest. 

Published: 09th February 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of final touches being given to Srivijaya Vedike for the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Kalaburagi on Monday | Express

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Even as the three-day Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held at Kalaburagi was a grand success with an estimated 4 lakh people attending the event, writers and academicians have made suggestions on making the annual literary convention more meaningful in the future. Central University of Karnataka Vice-Chancellor HM Maheshwaraiah on Saturday said the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) should think of bringing in a sea change to the whole structure of the event.

He said the chief minister should be invited to the concluding ceremony instead of the inaugural so that the head of the state government can attend the open house session in which resolutions are adopted on the development of the state language and burning issues. It will enable the chief minister to speak on the resolutions taken at the conference, he opined. Maheshwaraiah said ministers or senior officials of the government should be invited to the symposiums or seminars during the Sammelana so that they can address the concerns raised at the event.

Senior writer Prof Vasant Kustagi who helped in selecting topics for the symposiums in the just concluded Sammelana suggested that the Parishat should list out all the resolutions passed since 1914 and find out how many of them are implemented. They should separately enlist the resolutions which have not been implemented and submit it to the government along with suggestions to materialise them. He said the literary body should constantly pressure the government to implement the resolutions within a period of one year so that it can adopt new resolutions in the subsequent Sammelanas. 

“As KSP represents 6 crore Kannadigas, it has all the right to adopt resolutions every year and pressure the government to implement them,” he said. On resolutions adopted at the Sammelana this year with regard to the border dispute with Maharashtra, Kustagi said Karnataka should urge the Union Government to make the neighbouring state accept the report of the Mahajan Commission which was formed on the condition that both the parties should accept its recommendations. 

He said instead of making Kannada mandatory in primary schools, the government should make learning of three languages (state language, mother tongue and a foreign language like English, French or German) compulsory and allot equal marks to them. Parishat president Manu Balegar said the literary body has been implementing the resolutions which it can and asking the government materialise the rest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana kannada
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp