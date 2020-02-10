Anganwadi assistant in Karnataka slaps three-year-old kid, video goes viral

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: A video has been making the rounds recently of a toddler being roughed by an Anganwadi assistant for allegedly coming late to the centre at Gundoor village in Kanakagiri taluk.

A relative of the three-year-old said that the Anganwadi assistant Sharanamma behaves rudely with other children of the centre as well.

Local residents informed us that despite them asking her to treat the children in a polite manner, she continues to abuse children with her temper.

WATCH

After they realised that the woman did not heed to their pleas, the local youths recorded a video of her roughing up children.

The Kanakagiri CDPO Shweta said that the issue will be looked into and appropriate action will be initiated if the video is found true.