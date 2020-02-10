Green corridor between Shimoga and Bengaluru to save 7-day-old baby with heart ailment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to save a seven-day-old baby born with three holes in his heart, a three-hour-long green corridor was established on Monday between McGANN teaching district hospital of Shivamogga and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.

"The baby with three holes in his heart was born prematurely with a low birth weight of 1500 grams. At this stage, there is no need for cardiac intervention. As he needed neonatal care, he was shifted for observation to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (ICIN). For these types of defects, surgery is done between 3 and 6 months of age," said Dr Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

The baby had an Atrial septal defect, Ventricular septal defect and Patent ductus arteriosus.

"The child was admitted in the ICU for stabilisation. He also had an infection which we are testing and will bring under control. Once the baby gains weight, he will be shifted back to Jayadeva for surgery," said Dr Mahantesh, Resident Medical Officer, ICIN.